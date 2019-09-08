ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given a $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) received a $185.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.98. 217,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,746. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $312.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.74. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $462,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,388 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,110.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

