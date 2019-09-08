IceChain (ICHX) Market Cap Reaches $4,577.00

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One IceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex. Over the last seven days, IceChain has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $4,577.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IceChain

IceChain is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,361,754 tokens. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

