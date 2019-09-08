Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hydrogenics from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hydrogenics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.

Hydrogenics stock remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Friday. 98,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,978. Hydrogenics has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 38.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. Research analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hydrogenics by 345.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 264,142 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hydrogenics in the second quarter valued at $2,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hydrogenics in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hydrogenics by 223.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hydrogenics by 2.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,279,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

