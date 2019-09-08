Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:HOV opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.62. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $482.04 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.