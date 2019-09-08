HOQU (HQX) Hits Market Cap of $509,067.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and BitForex. HOQU has a market capitalization of $509,067.00 and approximately $41,843.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00216123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01291071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00089129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000378 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.