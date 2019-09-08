Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.16. 3,296,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.