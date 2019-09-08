Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Tyers Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,194. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $249.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average is $202.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,196 shares of company stock worth $46,086,526 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

