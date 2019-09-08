Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0032

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and $549.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.01297354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

