Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.95 Million

Analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report sales of $159.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $188.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $646.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.30 million to $646.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $670.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 947,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,532. The firm has a market cap of $356.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 650,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

