Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3,188.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,034 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.74. 1,040,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.81.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.