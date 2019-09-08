Hexx Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Hexx has a total market cap of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,438.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.01732924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.02935492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00673219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00741736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00460777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

