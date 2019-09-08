Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589,800 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.02% of Hershey worth $568,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey Co has a one year low of $99.15 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,109,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $9,534,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,120,349. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

