HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.61 ($87.92).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

