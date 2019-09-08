HedgeTrade Hits Market Cap of $270.13 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $270.13 million and $557,644.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00008995 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005842 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003751 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001900 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00067204 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

