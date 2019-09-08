HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of HC2 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get HC2 alerts:

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. HC2 has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.