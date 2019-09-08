Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €240.00 Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDI. Citigroup set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.05 ($231.45).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €157.30 ($182.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a PE ratio of 45.50. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €131.00 ($152.33) and a 52 week high of €156.00 ($181.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €146.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

