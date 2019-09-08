Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.36 Million

Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to announce $17.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.73 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $15.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year sales of $73.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.16 million to $83.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.32 million, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $90.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 356,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $80,028.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,008.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

