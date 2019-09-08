Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.37.

HAIN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

