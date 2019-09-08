Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 677.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 720.06. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.09.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.