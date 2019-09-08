Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

GLDD opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $675.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $42,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $222,116.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,937 shares of company stock valued at $361,985. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7,589.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 963,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 951,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 150.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 401,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

