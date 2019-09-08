Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$65.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.58.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$52.37 and a 12 month high of C$65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

