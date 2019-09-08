Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Grafton Group to an add rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 888 ($11.60).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 718.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 812.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

