Graft (GRFT) One Day Volume Hits $33,965.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Graft has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $33,965.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00739376 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005517 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003814 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,276,673,082 coins and its circulating supply is 584,570,082 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

