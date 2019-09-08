Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,890,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,433,000 after buying an additional 174,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $60.80.

