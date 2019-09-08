Gold Bits Coin (GBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.53 Million

Gold Bits Coin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Gold Bits Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and IDAX. Over the last week, Gold Bits Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Gold Bits Coin has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $3.00 worth of Gold Bits Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gold Bits Coin

Gold Bits Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,968,611 tokens. Gold Bits Coin’s official Twitter account is @GoldBitsCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Bits Coin is goldbitscoin.com . Gold Bits Coin’s official message board is blog.goldbitscoin.com

Gold Bits Coin Token Trading

Gold Bits Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Bits Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Bits Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Bits Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

