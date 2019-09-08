Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 276,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1006 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.