Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,245 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,804,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,289,000 after buying an additional 68,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,564,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 852,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,410,000 after buying an additional 95,653 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.37. 1,705,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,745.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $3,743,069. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.79.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

