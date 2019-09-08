Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.14.

NASDAQ:ENT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 188,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,379. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, Director Ronald Steger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,190.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

