Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Set at $150.00 by HC Wainwright

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) has been given a $150.00 price objective by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 198.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

GBT stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,183. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

