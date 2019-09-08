Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GBT. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.75.
Shares of GBT stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 83,347 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 143.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
Featured Story: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.