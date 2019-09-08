Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GBT. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 83,347 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 143.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

