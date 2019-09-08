Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,829. Genpact has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

In other Genpact news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $430,289,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 109.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.