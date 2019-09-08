Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18, Morningstar.com reports. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

Genesco stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $584.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Genesco alerts:

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $75,323.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,615.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.