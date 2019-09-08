Garlicoin Achieves Market Cap of $42,528.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $42,528.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

