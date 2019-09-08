Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 12th.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,254,000 after buying an additional 896,341 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,221,000 after buying an additional 314,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,432,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,603,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,968,000 after buying an additional 2,605,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. 509,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

