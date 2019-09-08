GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

GLPEY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 30,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.