Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inception Mining (OTCMKTS:IMII)

Inception Mining (OTCMKTS:IMII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.32 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.
IMII stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 26,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,141. Inception Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.
Inception Mining Company Profile
