Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inception Mining (OTCMKTS:IMII)

Inception Mining (OTCMKTS:IMII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.32 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

IMII stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 26,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,141. Inception Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, located in southern Honduras.

