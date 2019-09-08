Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Frontline has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 492.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

