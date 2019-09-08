Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,187. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $684.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $986,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,436.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren E. Hart acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $200,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 153,600 shares of company stock worth $1,529,992 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fossil Group by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

