Force Protocol (FOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. Force Protocol has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $1.09 million worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Force Protocol

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,889,761 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

