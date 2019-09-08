FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FleetCor Technologies worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,473,000 after acquiring an additional 428,695 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,257,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,835,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $340.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.64. 325,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,042. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.10. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

