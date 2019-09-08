Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FTDL opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of -0.01. Firstime Design has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Get Firstime Design alerts:

About Firstime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Firstime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.