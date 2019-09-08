Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:FTDL opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of -0.01. Firstime Design has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.
About Firstime Design
