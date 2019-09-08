Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FATE. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $252,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,396,972.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,141 shares of company stock worth $8,867,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,012,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 239,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 953,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 538,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

