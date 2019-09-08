F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 212,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.99% of F5 Networks worth $349,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 422,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $1,597,553. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

