Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after purchasing an additional 90,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,011,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,792,000 after purchasing an additional 445,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,943,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,347,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

