ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.80.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. ExlService has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 56.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ExlService by 99.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter worth $16,913,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.