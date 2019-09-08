Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Cut by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up about 2.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $50,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,308,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,910,000 after acquiring an additional 189,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,792,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,055,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after acquiring an additional 344,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,122,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 222,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $82.35. 1,637,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,549. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

