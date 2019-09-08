EventChain 1-Day Volume Tops $4,745.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $133,676.00 and $4,745.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.79 or 0.04243073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.