Ether Zero One Day Volume Reaches $345,942.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $345,942.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.01704143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,812,624 coins and its circulating supply is 164,783,211 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

