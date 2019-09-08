Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Equifax has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Equifax by 36.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

