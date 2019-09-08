Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stake Lessened by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC reduced its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Enstar Group makes up about 5.1% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NFC Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Enstar Group worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 637.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180,404 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $13,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 67,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $184.55. 88,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $150.32 and a 12 month high of $218.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.33 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.47%.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.